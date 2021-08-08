RPG Planet

Skip to content

Alone in the Labyrinth — Statting a God: Death This post follows up my earlier post on Aziza, Queen of Dawn, wherein I tried to turn an encounter with a goddess into a different kind of mini-game rather than a combat encounter. Using this as a template for each of the "ruling spirits" of the the other realms of Pariah, I set to work on Death... ¶ Nergal: a Sumerian death god ¶ Note: I almost immediately reneged on my original brief and ended providing options for turning this into a combat encounter... if only because the death of death is a fun… Categories: anima

Bestiary

Lore

monster

osr

Pariah by Sofinho - Alone in the Labyrinth,

DMiurgy — 1d20 Unrealistic but Gameable Insanities There are occasional 'insanity' effects in D&D, but as one of my players has said, trying to model actual mental illnesses in a roleplaying game mechanically can come off as all manner of insulting, ignorant, insensitive, and so on (as one example of many, the AD&D tables use such outdated terminology that the name of the condition and what is actually described do not even match). ¶ My approach to the matter is to have insanities be gonzo mental mutations/curses that are primarily focused on maki… Categories: GMing

OSR by Wizzzargh,

Mazirian's Garden — Using Landmarks in Wilderness Travel I've been continuing work on my Jorune: Evolutions ruleset. Recently I've been working on wilderness exploration rules. One thing I've been thinking about, spurred on by some of Gus L's recent dungeon theory, is how different the role of "the map" is in wilderness exploration and dungeon or adventure site exploration. The size of the hexes means that the kind of navigation of a concrete space involved in dungeon crawling doesn't apply. There are some approaches to wilderness exploration that cha… Categories: Hex Crawl

Jorune Evolutions

Rules

Wilderness Exploration by Ben L.,

Goodberry Monthly — The Greater Houses of Twilight City The Greater Houses of Twilight City were already long established by the time of its republic. Their lineages stretch back millennia, each to ancient priestesses who tempted gods. Each of the Old Houses holds in their family's possession a Persona - a symbol of their divine seduction and a powerful magic object in its own right. Personae can take many token forms, traditionally: death masks, symbols of authority, weapons, or any myriad of marvelous objects. ¶ The Artifacts of Imperium are no doubt… Categories: Drow

Tidal Lock by Martin O,

The Other Side blog — #RPGaDAY2021 Day 8 Stream We are back around to Sunday and that means we are all on the same word.Day 8 Stream ¶ I think it is no great assumption to say the advent of streamed games online has changed how the public sees RPGs in general and D&D in particular. ¶ Making the claim that shows like Critical Role have increased the number of people interested in RPGs is not really disputed regardless what one's opinion of them is. ¶ Personally, I am not a fan of watching or listening to others play D&D. I have nothing against them,… Categories: #RPGaDAY

community by Timothy S. Brannan,

Age of Dusk — [Review] The Complete Barrowmaze (LL) Pt. I; Shell [Megadungeon]The Complete Barrowmaze (2014)Greg Gilespie (self-published)Lvl 1+ The megadungeondelve continues. In the dawn of the OSR, before the 48.756, the rising of King James and the ruin of the Invoked Molestation, there were in OSRland Greate Megadungeons Four. One of them was the incomparable Stonehell, ten layers deep. One other was the Powerful Anomalous Subsurface … More [Review] The Complete Barrowmaze (LL) Pt. I; Shell Categories: Reviews

Labyrinth Lord

Megadungeon

Tombcrawl by rsk350,

False Machine — The Worship of Stone and Time - a review of Titus Groan THE PROSE ¶ Holy fucking shit the prose is amazing. ¶ 'Lambent'? ¶ Like sunlight on clouds. ¶ The sheer scale of invention and the beauty of the embroidery of word and concept, it reads like someone had painted full-scale paintings of each scene and moment and then had a poet write their impressions of them. ¶ "She rose to her feet, 'God shrive my soul, for it'll need it!' she boomed, as the wings fluttered about her and little claws shifted for balance. 'God shrive it when I find the evil thing! For abso… Categories: I read a book

Reviews by pjamesstuart,

Kill It With Fire! — What if an RPG but only 2d6? Recently, I've been going through my massive games Claytonian made folder, polishing turds and gilding lilies. Today I found 2d6 RPG and I was digging it. This looks fun and simple! And check out the BUT ACTUALLY SYSTEM. The monster wagers system is also something I want to see in play. In case you are wondering, I think this game is a riff off of Barony, rather than any Powered by the 2dpocalypse game. Barony came first! ¶ I've made so many games I forget what was up with them. I'll embed the goo… Categories: another game

I made an RPG

One Page RPG by Claytonian,

Seed of Worlds — Campaign Flare-outs - learning from failure To set the context of the games that I tried to run that failed to launch or blew up before hitting their stride we need to list the games I played in (as opposed to ran) as many of my failures were rooted in attempting to replicate what others had done that I had enjoyed. ¶ Of the first wave of mighty adventures the main games played were in my teen years with Saturday games days, all night games that I cannot fully remember; setting an archetype for long-running, small-group games across a varie… Categories: lessons learned by Xaosseed,

Roles, Rules, and Rolls — One Page Dungeon 2021: The Paper Nest of Gabbro Grove Last week was the OPD deadline again, and Paolo convinced me to do some kind of riff on the "giant beehive" adventure I am currently running my fifth editioneers through. Next door to bees are wasps, so paper nest -> paper treasures -> paper wizard suggested itself, with the giant petrified tree as gratuitous weirdness. ¶ I really do suggest that adventure runners and writers do some research on any real animals, plants, or minerals they are using or adapting via monsters. In the current campaign … Categories: adventure

nature

one page dungeon by Roger G-S,

Simulacrum: Exploring OSR Design — OSR Introductory Adventures — A List Updated August 2021. ¶ One of the most common questions on 4chan's /osrg thread (rampant shitposting aside still a good place for OSR discussion) is "what are some intro adventures I can run for my OSR game of choice". As it kept coming up, I decided to create a list that attempted to tackle just that. It's been iterated a few times and now I figure I'd list it here rather than limiting it to an obscure PDF. ¶ These are adventures adhering to some sort of old-school mindset that were intended to be … by Unknown,

Dead Tree, No Shelter — Demoniad (Part 3): Practical Demonology After two posts blathering on about the creeping chaos of demoniac meta-physics and planar cosmology, it's time to get down to practicalities. ¶ Part 1: Azathoth, Manifestation and Masking ¶ Part 2: The Abyss, the Warp and the Ruinous Powers ¶ Design GoalsIn a recent episode of the Monster Man podcast, James talked about the "Creatures of the Warp" and the importance of making chaotic outsiders from beyond normal space, feel truly alien. In game terms, they should break the rules, and do things that o… Categories: monsters by Deadtreenoshelter,

The Other Side blog — Sword & Sorcery & Cinema: Sorceress (1982) Getting back to this last week I was at my parents' and the week before I was celebrating my wedding anniversary. So let's jump in feet first with another cheesy 80 Sword & Sorcery flick. This time I am watching 1982's Sorceress. ¶ I was pretty sure I had never seen this one before and I was right. I would have remembered something so dreadful. Bad acting? Check. Weird mutant creatures? Yup, check. Gratuitous nudity? Oh yeah. Lots of violence against women? Well, yeah it was the 80s. ¶ Let's be 100%… Categories: Sword & Sorcery & Cinema by Timothy S. Brannan,

Tale of the Manticore — Neffia The Small The appointed night arrives and the mission begins. Neffia the Small looks up at the second story window. Can she scale the wall? ¶ Applicable clichés?: None ¶ 1d6=4 (Yes, but) (And/But roll 1d6=3, unique feature) ¶ She is able to scale the wall but when she reaches the window, she finds that it is barred. The bars were thin and recessed and she had not been able to see them from below. ¶ Well, she’s small… can she squeeze through? ¶ Applicable clichés?: None ¶ 1d6=6 (Yes, and) (And/But roll 1d6=4, unique f… by The Manticore,

Methods & Madness — Minimalist D&D XIV - Overlapping abilities (and Mental Defense) There has always been some conceptual overlap between Intelligence and Wisdom. In the beginning, that was irrelevant. Intelligence was for magic-users, Wisdom for clerics, and other than that, they didn't do much anyway. ¶ Things have changed. In modern D&D, you will hardly make any check that does not include one ability score in some way. Saving throws, initiative, attacks, damage... all rely on your abilities to some extent. In old school D&D, class and level were more important. In 5e, it is a… Categories: 5e

abilities

Brainstorming

Classes

D&D

House rules

Minimalism

Multipurpose mechanics

Rewriting

RPG by Eric Diaz,

weaver.skepti.ch — Eow Links 32 "Eow" for End Of Week. Links I gathered during the week. This is iteration 31. For more weekly links, head to The Seed of Worlds Shiny TTRPG link collection or Alex's Blogosphere posts. There is alos Ruprecht's Best of the Web. Most of the links below are found via the RPG Planet that Alex Schroeder built and maintains. If you have a RPG blog, please consider joining the conversation. Last week links A quiet week, temperature reaching 36 outside, damp and damper. My favourite post is the one by … Categories: eow

links by John Mettraux,

DMiurgy — Hell Hound, Herd Animal, Hippocampus and Hippogriff AD&D Hell Hound ¶ A pack of big, angry firebreathing demon dogs is kind of self explanatory. ¶ They are not explicitly demonic, but aren't from around here either. With good surprise chances, high HD, decent AC, and 1d10 bites that also deal an automatic fire damage equal to HD (4-7) with a save for half, they're threatening to both armored and unarmored people, and can locate hidden or invisible creatures 50% of the time. This is due to exceptional eyesight and hearing, rather than smell as you may… Categories: Bad Art

Monsters

Sunset Realms by Wizzzargh,

The Acorn Afloat — Sourdoughing: part 2, a wizard's tower (Read the first part here, or just follow the tag for all posts in this series) ¶ Introduction ¶ So for this part of the series, I'll create something small, like a wizard's tower, to have something to build on later, e.g. after the tower is completed, we can create a milieu/environment around it in close proximity, and see where that leads us i.e. to place other things, and so on and so on. ¶ Or something like that. ¶ I'll use my Building a wizard's tower using 1d20 and maybe some other dice post for t… Categories: sourdoughing

tower

wizard by Jensan,

From Kuroth's Quill - grodog's AD&D blog — Greyhawk (and grodog) News Miscellany Some updates from or of interest to World of Greyhawk fans: ¶ Virtual Greyhawk Con 2 to be held from 1 to 3 October 2021 was announced by Jay Scott, and event submissions are already live and being accepted through 29 September 2021; Event Registration begins in one week, on 15 August 2021; badges are $5 so come check it out!: ¶ Trent Foster posted his AD&D conversion notes for Gary Gygax's magnum-opus adventure, Necropolis, and he also recounts (in the links in his blog post) playing it with Gary b… Categories: anagrams

call of cthulhu

grodog

interview

job-hunting

lenard lakofka

necropolis

news

oerth journal

OSRIC

runes

virtual Greyhawk Con by grodog,

Methods & Madness — DCC #70 Jewels of the Carnifex (OSR adventure review) Dungeon Crawl Classics #70: Jewels of the Carnifex*, as the name indicates, is part of a long line of DCC adventures. As most OSR adventures it is roughly compatible with other OSR games (and, to some extent, other versions of D&D). Here is the blurb: ¶ A Level 3 Adventure for DCC RPG ¶ At the end of a forgotten back alley, in the weird and otherworldly marketplace of faiths known as the Bazaar of the Gods, stands the ruins of a forgotten chapel. Once the cult of the Carnifex was celebrated througho… Categories: Adventures

D&D

Old school

OSR

review

RPG by Eric Diaz,

False Machine — Demon-Bone Sarcophagus is LIVE! CLICK HERE OR DON'T ¶ WHAT IS DEMON-BONE SARCOPHAGUS? ¶ There is an extensive description on the Kickstarter but I will summarise here. ¶ Its a D&D adventure by Scrap Princess and Patrick Stuart! ¶ The PC's stumble across the aftermath of a massacre conducted between different groups of conspirators. Unbeknonwst to the conspirators, this particular clusterfuck took place above a buried tomb. ¶ During the battle, great holes opened in the earth. Various members of each faction fell into the holes, leapt in… by pjamesstuart,

Blood, Death, Satan & Metal — Don't join the illuminati through my comment section... (w/ bonus NPC) Yup, I have the best chatbots. This has been going on for quite some time. Either the rest of you OSR bloggers are more fastidious in maintaining your comments, or I have done something to attract the attention of the great esoteric order of the cyber-illuminati. This really is great entertainment (for me at least). I'm not deleting their comments. Read them, be entertained by them. Please don't click them, get phished, and have your identity stolen and your cash converted into bitcoin. ¶ Bonus Ga… Categories: NPC by Red,

Greyhawk Grognard — New Video: Reading the WoG, Part 5 There’s a new video up on my YouTube channel, in which I finish up my read-through of the Glossography by going through the deities, with a focus on the way clerics can be specialized with new spells, weapons, and other Read More Categories: Uncategorized by Greyhawk Grognard,

DREAMING DRAGONSLAYER — Open Strategy Game: Blades in the Dark (and third party interaction) Last time we talked open strategy games. Read this if you haven’t to get an idea of what you’re getting into. In the spirit of “play worlds, not rules,” here’s an idea for your next open strategy game. Doskvol. The world of John Harper’s Blades in the Dark. Everyone has a stinkin’ copy. Six players … Continue reading Open Strategy Game: Blades in the Dark (and third party interaction) → Categories: Uncategorized

blades in the dark

design

open strategy games by dreamingdragonslayer,

Doomslakers! — Drawing Woolsey I'm not great at capturing real people. This is a sketch of the character Woolsey from Stargate. I think it's *almost* there but I don't think his likeness is immediate. ¶ One method an artist can use is to trace from a photo. "Trace" is one of those words that is quite loaded because a lot of us grew up hearing "He traced it" as a slur against your skills. To be clear: tracing is not a bad thing. It's a useful tool. Artists trace their own work all the time. ¶ And it's even fine to use a photo refe… by James V. West,

The Other Side blog — #RPGaDAY2021 Day 7 Inspiration Going with another alternate word today. ¶ Day 7 Inspiration ¶ Every so often I get asked what sort of things inspire me. I usually half-jokingly say 70s metal, cheesy horror movies, and comics. ¶ Only half-jokingly because there is a not-so-small amount of material in my bibliography of published material and blog posts that are exactly all of that. ¶ Presently I am re-watching Star Trek Enterprise with my wife. We only saw bits and pieces of it when it was new, our kids were babies then, and keeping u… Categories: #RPGaDAY

BlackStar

community

Mercy

Star Trek by Timothy S. Brannan,

tenfootpole.org — Memento Mori – Memento Vivere By Wayne Canepa Wyrd Valley Press 5e/OSR? Level 5 What do you get when you mix Kakfa, Lovecraft, Camus, pirates, ghosts, graffiti, magpies, swamp monsters, philosophy, the spirit world, and an unimaginably large wall? Well, this book. … you are … Continue reading → Categories: Dungeons & Dragons Adventure Review

Reviews by Bryce Lynch,

False Machine — Trailing Corposant – I READ THE HORUS HERESY If there is one thing I would like people to understand about the Horus Heresy series it’s this; there is an extended scene in which one of the main characters is anally violated with a 'Pear of Anguish', by his children, and he's into it. ¶ That's not really representative of the series or meaningfully informative, I just really had to get it off my chest. ¶ Yes, the legends are true, I have indeed read or listened to the audiobook of EVERY SINGLE Horus Heresy book which has been published as of th… Categories: 40k

I read a book

Trailing Corposant

warhammer by pjamesstuart,

False Machine — Trailing Corposant 2 – The Tower (Better read this quick as later today I'm launching the Kickstarter and will have to do a slightly boring marketing post for that). ¶ 2 False Gods - Graham McNeill - June 2006 ¶ 3 Galaxy in Flames - Ben Counter - October 2006 ¶ 4 The Flight of the Eisenstein - James Swallow - March 2007 ¶ You think you know who you are and what your values are, but what happens if your entire social matrix, everything and everyone you thought you believed in, falls away, at first slowly with a sick sliding, and then in… Categories: 40k

I read a book

Trailing Corposant

warhammer by pjamesstuart,

Lapidary Ossuary — Free the Demon Slaves: 2021 One Page Dungeon ContestEntry For this year's One Page Dungeon Contest I collaborated with the excellent Horos from Horoscope Zine. He drew the map and we wrote the content together. ¶ Horos does a lot of cool art, adventures, and small game systems, so definitely check out his stuff! He has products on itch in both English and Portuguese. ¶ Link to the PDF for Free the Demon Slaves! ¶ Free the Demon Slaves! Link to PDF above. Categories: dungeon by Linden,

These Old Games — Second Look - The Moldy Unicorn It's been about 18 days since the fire. Today, I want to start taking a look forward. The inventory of the house is complete. Let me show you a shelfie: ¶ Yeah. I can't dwell on that. ¶ Much to my amazement, this survived: ¶ Thanks to the Plexiglas frame it's only a little toasted. This is one of those products that reminds me so much of my youth and when I really took a liking to gaming. It still brings back the smell of the mall and Waldens Books. The Moldy Unicorn is great. I love this little book … Categories: DriveThru RPG

IRL by Phil Viverito,

Dyson's Dodecahedron — Heart of Darkling – Deception’s Bridge The Darkling River works its way through the underdark beneath the grey hills to depths unknown. This is the fourteenth … ¶ Continue reading → Categories: Commercial Maps

Fantasy

Maps

Cavern

Caverns

Dungeon

Dungeons & Dragons

Heart of Darkling

Labyrinth Lord

Megadungeon

Old School Essentials

OSE

OSR

River

RPG

Underdark by Dyson Logos,

From Kuroth's Quill - grodog's AD&D blog — North Texas RPGCon 2021 - grodog's games recap As usual, I had a wonderful time at the North Texas RPG Con this year (3-6 June 2021)---in particular since this was the first in-person convention that I attended since NTX in 2019! ¶ Some quick NTX info, for those who are unfamiliar with the convention: ¶ Website @ https://www.ntrpgcon.com/ ¶ Facebook Group @ https://www.facebook.com/groups/310434204630 ¶ TableTop Events @ https://tabletop.events/conventions/ntrpgcon-2021 ¶ Black Blade BoothThese pictures showcase our Black Blade Publishing booth this y… Categories: conventions

drow

drowic underworld

eclavdra

erelhei-cinlu

greyhawk

knights & knaves alehouse

north texas rpg con

oerth journal

playtesting

sage

social

world of greyhawk by grodog,

Remixes and Revelations — TwK: Magic for the Common Man I have a confession to make. The magic system I wrote for Sea of Stars has never been used- I thought it inappropriate for the tone I was trying to set. Instead, I borrowed the Insight system from Throne of Salt's Lighthouse, which I then ditched for the current system, which is to be found here. ¶ I also reconsidered my thoughts on sorcery in Those who Know. I have decided to let players cast spells in that system, in a sort of way. The way I plan on doing this is based on that old system, but wi… Categories: Adventuring in a modern occult setting by Yami Bakura,

Greyhawk Musings — Thoughts on: Slavers, Part 2, The South “The 'what should be' never did exist, but people keep trying to live up to it. ¶ There is no 'what should be,' there is only what is.” ¶ ― Lenny Bruce ¶ The Pirates of the Yellow Veil ¶ Welcome back. ¶ I must have piqued your interest, seeing that you’re returned for the 2nd part of my critique of Sean Reynolds’ and Chris Pramas’ sequel to the classic Slavers modules. ¶ As noted in Part 1, there will be spoilers, so beware. ¶ Where were we? ¶ I remember…. ¶ Our heroes began their epic ordeal in Dyvers, a city of… Categories: A Series

AD&D

Highport

Markessa

Modules

Pomarj

Slavers by David Leonard,

The Other Side blog — Kickstart Your Weekend: Night Companions and Avatars A couple of REALLY GREAT Kickstarters are happing right now. ¶ The Night Companion ¶ https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/jasonvey/the-night-companion?ref=theotherside ¶ This sourcebook for Night Shift: VSW RPG blows the doors off! New classes, species, magic, monsters, core system options, and more! ¶ Night Shift has been a labor of love for Jason Vey and I. It has been a chance to use the rules we love (Old-school D&D) and bring it to a modern supernatural setting like the licensed products we have wo… Categories: kickstarter

Night Shift by Timothy S. Brannan,

The Wandering Gamist — Wilderness and Attrition Revisited Back in 2016, I wrote a post arguing in favor of shifting the resource model in wilderness adventuring towards that of the dungeon adventure, with spells recovered only in civilization. I'm still not sure that that's wrong, but I have come to look at a piece of evidence that I used there in a slightly different light. ¶ I noted that parties on foot were likely to have only one or two random encounter rolls per day, with less than one encounter per day in expectation, and consequently parties will … Categories: ACKS

OSR

Wilderness by John,

CROSS PLANES — Rifts: Xiticix Warrior for Stars Without Number & Worlds Without Number Stars Without Number's Heroic Classes model megadamage pretty darn well if you want to use it. ¶ Xiticix Warrior for Stars Without Number ¶ HD: 2 ¶ AC: 14 ¶ Atk: +2 x 3 ¶ Dmg: 1d8+1, Shock 2/AC 13 ¶ Move: 20m, flying ¶ ML: 10 ¶ Skills: +1 ¶ Save: 14+ ¶ • When rolling the Notice skill or Initiative roll 3d6 and drop the lowest die. ¶ • Evasion Saving throws are 12+ ¶ These loathsome creatures were once Necrontyr who managed to retain some of their original consciousness when they were transferred into their living metal… Categories: Bestiary

OSR

Rifts

Sine Nomine

Stars Without Numbers

Worlds Without Number by Cross Planes,

La Fumeria dei Pensieri Incompiuti — Voci dalla Fumeria - Il podcast italiano sull'OSR Nella foga ed emozione di inaugurare il mio podcast, ho dimenticato di parlarne qui sul blog! ¶ Ebbene, non c'è molto da dire: come avevo già anticipato qualche tempo fa avevo da un po' di tempo intenzione di aprire un podcast dedicato ai giochi di ruolo OSR. ¶ Finalmente l'ho fatto. ¶ Ci ho messo un po' di tempo, tra il decidermi, imparare a fare le registrazioni, a fare l'editing, decidere in corso d'opera di cambiare applicazione di editing (avevo iniziato con Audacity ma ora sto usando Reaper) e f… Categories: ITALIANO

OSR

OSRITA

podcast

Voci dalla Fumeria by Dismaster FraNe,

Iron & Ink — Scepter'd Isle: Things Godly and Supernatural, Cont. Continued from here. ¶ With angels, devils and daemons generally outlined there are now the following supernatural creatures to consider for my Elizabethan England setting: ¶ Mythical beings. ¶ The undead. ¶ Folklore creatures. ¶ Demihumans. ¶ Max Kostenko ¶ Mythical beings ¶ The division between myth and folklore is a bit of an arbitrary distinction, myths forming a sort of 'social foundation' to a country/culture compared to a more day-to-day folklore aspect. I've taken the below as literally 'larger than lif… Categories: Lamentations of the Flame Princess

monsters

OSR

RPG

Sceptr'd Isle

setting by Swords & Scrolls,

Necrotic Gnome - News — Winter's Daughter — Revised Initial Encounter If you have the PDF version of the Winter's Daughter adventure from DriveThruRPG, you might have noticed an update a while back with couple of changes: ¶ The interior art and layout are now in colour. (The original version of the adventure had a purely black & white interior.) ¶ The cover now features the Dolmenwood logo. ¶ Encounter area 2 has been altered. ¶ Points 1 and 2 are simple enough, but people often ask about point 3 so I thought it would be worth writing a quick blog post about that change. ¶ … by Gavin Norman,

Ruprechts RPG Blog — Best of the Web - Divine Trickery & Modular Rulebook Over on his blog Blackrazer JB has a post called Killing Gods, Part 4. It's an interesting series and even more so because he links to older things he's written on Clerics which I hadn't seen before. I don't think Clerics, and their position in the game, have been discussed enough to be honest. I've stated before I think TSR blew it in the way they built Dieties & Demigods (and Gods, Demigods, & Heroes before it) around the Gods and not around the religions and how they relate to Clerics and Dru… Categories: Best of the Web

Clerics by Ruprecht,

Prismatic Wasteland — Overloading the Damage Die Into the Odd revolutionized combat by jettisoning the “to hit” roll. This post offers a combat system that maintains single-roll attacks, but imbues that roll with a greater variety of outcomes. by W. F. Smith,

Slight Adjustments — Reverse Owlbear Stew KSBD 4:70, Abbadon ¶ This is Owlbear Stew, but in reverse. Fighters gain Murder Dice and are unreliable drama-queens that can cut your face off with the broken hilt of a sword and sheer willpower. Mages are useful in orthogonal ways, and generally a lot more sensible. Use the Owlbear Stew generator and rules, but replace the class traits with these: ¶ Fighter ¶ A - Violence, Begets Violence, 1 MD, +2 stat ¶ B - 2 MD, +1 technique, +2 stat ¶ C - 3 MD, +1 technique, +2 stat ¶ D - 4 MD, +1 technique, +4 stat ¶ F… by Spwack,

How Heavy This Axe — DCC RPG, and I I often think in terms of things I would like to do with games. The Great Hall of RPG neglect, the things I have bought and resigned to the shelf never to be played. It’s not that big compared to some. However while I stare out of the window wistfully dreaming of all the campaigns I would run if only I didn’t have to work for a living or have any other commitment outside of playing games it occurs to me that I have actually achieved some of this stuff in recent years. I mean, it’s not a great ac… Categories: Crawljammer

DCC

Grim North by Dominic,

These Old Games — With a One-Two Punch I'm working on revamping my offerings on DriverhruRPG. What I noticed is I don't list my house rules which changes a fair bit of how these products work . I also discovered I don't consistently apply my own house rules. ¶ One house rule I have is for unarmed attacks. A punch does 1-2 hp of damage. I hate the AD&D e1 unarmed combat system for grappling and simply don't' allow it. ¶ So here are my general rules for non-lethal combat for punching and kicking. Every character can throw a combo of punche… Categories: AD&D

D&D

House Rules by Phil Viverito,

These Old Games — Minor Miracles Well. I'm not ready to talk about the fire, I am ready to start counting my blessings. My whole family made it out of the house with no major injuries. My in-laws have stepped up and taken us in for the short term. My oldest is in school with the Air Force. Of course, they take care of their own, too. So many people have stepped forward to help. ¶ To be honest, this level of support is completely overwhelming. We are humbled by the response and more thankful than we can or could ever convey. Reall… by Phil Viverito,

Githyanki Diaspora — Post-Tomb of Annihilation/Pre-Curse of Strahd Back from thwarting Acererak (but not facing him directly), the Outlands Expeditions Team returns to Sigil in the midst of the 1000 Faces Festival. Music and dancing in the streets at all hours… I did a few things with the Facebook group to get some details and flesh some things out. I made a poll […] Categories: AP21

Curse of Strahd

D&D

Dungeons & Dragons

Planescape

Ravenloft

Dungeons and Dragons by juddthelibrarian,

CROSS PLANES — DC Comics Presents: Starro for Godbound Starro for Godbound ¶ AC: 7 (Requires a magic weapon) ¶ HD: 20 ¶ Attack: +10 x5 ¶ Morale: 11 ¶ Move: 60' ¶ Save: 6+ ¶ Damage: 1d4 straight ¶ Effort: 12 ¶ Words: Command, Knowledge, Might ¶ Powers ¶ • A Thousand Loyal Troops ¶ • Bearer of the Scarlet Crown ¶ • Guards Seize Him ¶ • Descent of the Mountain ¶ • Disclose the Flaw ¶ • Invincible Iron General ¶ • Stronger Than You ¶ • The Lieutenant's Wisdom ¶ • The Omniscient Scholar ¶ • The Soldier's Faith ¶ • Thrall Making Shout ¶ (If you like this post and others like it and have an extra $1… Categories: Bestiary

DC Comics Presents

Godbound

OSR

Sine Nomine

Super Heroes RPGs by Cross Planes,

The Bottomless Sarcophagus — Urbs Rex There were many beings, in the dark, slouching towards our finish line with torches to light the apocalypse. There were the old titans, the Never-Bodies, the hagfish in the spine of men. But first to light the fire was another. By destiny, or chance, by fickle nature of the universe and all the other layers beneath it. Its torch was orange, made of sodium. It cried pigeons and its belly was made of stone gargoyles. It breathed a low tremble of heat across the angles of the world. It was born in … by Monsieur Le Battlier,

The Furtive Goblin's Burrow — New System, New Face: Bumbling through Rolemaster's Geeky Little Sibling, Middle-Earth Role-Play It finally occurred to me that I should ¶ head these posts with an image of the ¶ actual game. ¶ Ye gods, I miss Warhammer- and not for the setting. ¶ At least in WFRP I felt some intuitive grasp of the mechanics as I worked through making characters. ¶ Here, I've written an entire post and I still don't know what to do for Middle-Earth Role-Play. ¶ Fortunately its initials perfectly match the noise that flaps out of my mouth when my eyes glaze over at the fact that over half of this 270-page tome is made u… Categories: character creation

dwarves

Lord of the Rings

MERP

New System New Face by The Furtive Goblin,

weaver.skepti.ch — Pacific Wargaming This is a translation of Jeux de guerre et victoire dans le Pacifique (July 2021) by retired Colonel Michel Goya. I am thankful for his kind authorization to translate and publish here. Launch of the North Dakota In January 1908, an article in the McClure's Magazine, signed by several US Navy officers strongly criticized the design of the Delaware-class battleship whose second ship, the North Dakota, was under construction. They pointed on the design and its flaws, criticizing the Navy's Bureau … Categories: wargame

history

fren by John Mettraux,

Blood, Death, Satan & Metal — Horsemeat? Raw? Are you fucking kidding me? (Sirenswail 5) Date: Early fall 1640 ¶ Location: London ¶ Main Cast: Shio the Alice, Gundisalvus the Magic-User, Salith the Elf ¶ Supporting Cast: Helga of the Ulvenbrigaad, Harold the Mule ¶ Previously: Our heroes adjusted to life on the island as Cult VIPs, spent their just rewards carousing and investing, and sought further adventure. Their queries aimed them toward the Tower of London to investigate the unexpected and suspicious imprisonment of Archbishop William Laud by Parliament for papism and overreach. ¶ Presen… Categories: Session Report by Red,

Ancient Vaults & Eldritch Secrets-An oldschool gaming blog…. — [New Magic Spell] Greater Threat Greatest Threat The creature howled again out in the darkness. The sound was terrifying and chilled the blood of all who heard it. Norvus the illusionist gently patted one of the torchbearers on the arm as if to comfort him … Continue reading → Categories: Magic Spells

Uncategorized

Astonishing Swordsmen & Sorcerers of Hyperborea

BD&D

BFRPG

blueholme

Labyrinth Lord

OD&D

OSRIC

roleplaying

rpg

Swords & Sorcery

Swords & Wizardry by bat,

Bones of Contention — Cryptic Signals - Mausritter, Anomalous Subsurface Environment, Honey in the Rafters, Doodle Champion Island Games Mausritter ¶ Both WFS and I have written favorably about Isaac Williams' Mausritter in the past, especially its mechanics, so this will be a brief review of Mausritter's adventure generating tool, found on the last few pages of the book. ¶ The recommended campaign structure for an ongoing Mausritter campaign is a hexcrawl sandbox, where each hex contains a landmark and a complication that potentially makes interacting with the landmark more interesting. The recommended hexcrawl map is 19-hex region … Categories: Anne

Cryptic Signals

Gus L

WFS by Anne,

Greyhawk Musings — Thoughts on: Slavers, Part 1, The North “Some days in late August at home are like this, the air thin and eager like this, ¶ with something in it sad and nostalgic and familiar...” ¶ ― William Faulkner, The Sound and the Fury ¶ Slavers ¶ A decade ago, nine stalwart warriors, common men and women, faced the sinister Slavelords, and prevailed! To save loved ones stolen by the evil Slaver, they braved the rugged wilds of the Pomarj and fought fierce goblins and orcs that guarded the Slavelords’ secrets. They vanquished many villains, from the wi… Categories: A Series

AD&D

C Series

Dyvers

Hardby

Modules

Slavers by David Leonard,

Grumpy Wizard — The Internal Story Problem Story is what happens inside the character. Any good editor or writer will tell you the following: There are two lines of narrative inside of a good novel. Short stories, particularly pulp sword and sorcery type stories, often only have one of these lines. The two lines are the external story and the internal story. … ¶ Continue reading The Internal Story Problem Categories: musings

storytelling by Travis Miller,

The 3 Toadstools — Nifty OSR products August 5th I figured it was probably a good time to start promoting neat things I find on drivethrurpg. I am always quite happy when I find a cool thing that's PWYW or free, so I'll try and stick to those types of things. ¶ White Box FMAG Referee Sheets ¶ This is super duper handy! ¶ This are reference sheets meant to be used with White Box FMAG. The various tables and some of the rules from White Box FMAG have been arranged to fit into four A4-sized portrait pages which can be used either as printed pages at th… Categories: cool osr products

pywy by shanepatrickward,

save.vs.totalpartykill.ca — The Ramanan Sivaranjan Awards for Excellence in Gaming 2021 The Ennies are in September? I need to remember to not set my clock to the Teen Choice Awards of the RPG scene. Fear not, the awards you care about are beholden to no gaming convention, large or small. 2021 zooms by and was honestly kind of a garbage year as well. These are still dark times, but perhaps a little brighter, thanks to the power of science at the very least. And certainly in terms of RPG books 2021 is shaping up to be another good year. But I’m getting ahead of myself. ¶ The Ramanan S… by ramanan@funkaoshi.com (Ramanan Sivaranjan),

Red Dice Diaries — The Tale of Steve the Shark In this episode Hannah and myself are joined by our friend David Mills to chat about a recent game we played in. Title Music: Fireworks by Alexander Nakarada (Public Domain) : https://freepd.com/electronic.phpWant to get involved in the conversation? You can leave us a voicemail: https://www.speakpipe.com/RDDRPGPodcast If you’re having issues with Speakpipe you can also leave a voicemail … Continue reading "The Tale of Steve the Shark" Categories: Tabletop RPG Ramblings

Buzzsprout

Podcast

RPG by John Large,

The Secret Game - Il Gioco Segreto — 15 Porte Segrete Cercare porte segrete in Old School Essentials è regolato così: ¶ "Il giocatore deve dichiarare l'area di 3mx3m in cui effettua la ricerca ¶ Se il personaggio sta cercando nel posto giusto, c'è 1 possibilità su 6 (2 su 6 per l'elfo) di trovare la porta segreta. ¶ L'arbitro fa il tiro di nascosto in modo che il giocatore non sappia se ha fallito il tiro o se non c'è nessuna porta segreta lì. ¶ Ogni personaggio ha una sola possibilità di cercare in quell'area" ¶ Questo va proprio contro quello che mi piace … Categories: Old School Essentials

OSE

porte segrete

secret doors by The Secret Game - Il Gioco Segreto,

42 Rolls of Duck Tape — The Known World Player Map Finally got around to doing a player map of the known world for my game. The style was partially inspired by the mappa mundi and other world/continental maps of the early modern period. The coast lines are exaggerated and the rivers are smoothed out. I used the same settlement symbology I built for my college webmap, didn't really feel like developing something new. the political borders reflects the current state of affairs in my world. ¶ I've also attached a write-up that I did for my players de… Categories: Maps and Cartographic Techniques by Lance Duncan,

CROSS PLANES — Warhammer 40,000: Necron Flayed One Necron Flayed One for Stars Without Number ¶ HD: 3 ¶ AC: 16 ¶ Atk: +4 x 2 ¶ Dmg: 1d8+1 Shock 2/- ¶ Move: 15m ¶ ML: 11 ¶ Skills: +2 ¶ Save: 13+ ¶ • The first time a creature sees a Flayed One they must make a Mental Saving throw or lose their next Main Action. ¶ These loathsome creatures were once Necrontyr who managed to retain some of their original consciousness when they were transferred into their living metallic bodies of necrodermis, but were cursed with a terrible disease, manifesting a hunger for flesh that… Categories: Bestiary

OSR

Sine Nomine

Stars Without Numbers

Warhammer 40k by Cross Planes,

Greyhawk Musings — Leomund’s Spells “If you have built castles in the air, your work need not be lost; ¶ that is where they should be. Now put the foundations under them.” ¶ ― Henry David Thoreau, Walden ¶ “By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail.” ¶ ― Benjamin Franklin ¶ Leomund ¶ If Leomund was anything, he was prepared. “If you aren’t, you’re going to get killed.” He may have said, “fucked up the ass,” but that’s neither here nor there. ¶ He ought to know. He learned as much from his mother, Elsieadar, […] born in the Duchy of Urnst… Categories: Leomund

Spells by David Leonard,

Greyhawk Musings — The Duchy of Tenh Primer “Peace can happen in 24 hours... just like war can happen in 24 hours.” ¶ ― Sari Nusseibeh ¶ “How much longer is the world willing to endure this spectacle of wanton cruelty?” ¶ ― Bertrand Russell ¶ The Homeland of the Flannae ¶ The Flan have a saying: “All roads lead to Tenh.” ¶ The people of the Duchy of Tenh are pure Flan, proud of their bronze color, and are as convinced of their racial superiority as any scion of the Celestial Houses of Aerdy. They claim to be the last homeland of the Flannae, the prou… Categories: Flan

Great Kingdom

Iuz

Nyrond

Primer

Stonefist

Tenh

Theocracy of the Pale by David Leonard,

Rise Up Comus — Dungeon Seeds - Out Now on Itch and Drivethrug Oh hey. I did a thing. ¶ Clicka on da pic to see it. ¶ In His Majesty the Worm, characters adventure through a mythic underworld underneath the city at the center of the Wide World. As a gamemaster, creating a mythic underworld can seem daunting, but it’s really just a series of small, discrete tasks. It’s less making one huge megadungeon and more creating several, smaller dungeons and creating an appropriate flow between them. ¶ Dungeon Seeds contains a procedure for laying out interconnected dungeon… by Josh,

Spriggan's Den — A proposal for a river navigation mechanic Most RPGs I’ve seen mention about navigation that when you’re following a road or river, you automatically get to your destination eventually, and you only need to make rolls for navigation if you’re going cross country or across the ocean. Yeah. Kind of. But not really. If you’re on a river and your destination is … Continue reading "A proposal for a river navigation mechanic" Categories: game design

rivercrawls

Worlds Without Number by Yora,

Alone in the Labyrinth — PARIAH HexGen #1: Volcano People often ask me: "What are you doing in my garden?" ¶ ...but that's a joke stolen from Michael Redmond, and another story entirely. ¶ No, they often ask me: "Why do you keep using perchance when you can achieve the same effect with javascript AND you can just write it directly into blogger? ¶ To which I reply: ¶ Shut up... ¶ ...and take this hex generator for a volcano hex generator: Categories: campaigning

osr

Pariah

random generator

Sandbox by Sofinho - Alone in the Labyrinth,

Alex Schroeder: RPG — Episode 38 A cat for every occasion, from pumas, mountain lions, jaguars, lions to tigers: harassing villages and making it hard to cross rivers. ¶ https://alexschroeder.ch/podcast/38-halberds-and-helmets.mp3 ¶ Links: ¶ 2016-10-17 Large Cat: “Large cats are a bit of a strange thing. On the one hand, I can think of tigers, lions and pumas having a special significance for the local population (and the killing of them). But in my games, they rarely come up. I guess I’d use them as court animals?” ¶ 2020-01-20 Bugbea… Categories: RPG

Old School

Halberds and Helmets Podcast by alex@alexschroeder.ch (Alex Schroeder),

Alex Schroeder: RPG — Episode 37 Bugbears are cat people: sneaky, dangerous, serving underground elves, always ready to pounce on you, always spying on you. ¶ https://alexschroeder.ch/podcast/37-halberds-and-helmets.mp3 ¶ Links: ¶ 2016-10-14 Bugbear: “If you do play a bugbear, can you gain levels? Like, you just start as a third level fighter and go from there?” ¶ 2020-01-20 Bugbears are cat people: “I’ve been using bugbears as cat people in my game, thinking of them as perfect thieves – like the Khajiit in Skyrim.” ¶ Halberds and Helmet… Categories: RPG

Old School

Halberds and Helmets Podcast by alex@alexschroeder.ch (Alex Schroeder),

Seed of Worlds — Retrospective of campaigns run - what worked, what did not I saw a retrospective on a persons gaming (Failing Better on Against the Wicked City) and decided to tot up all the gaming I have been involved in over the years. The big thing I noticed here was there was quite a lot of gaps between games that actually gets accounted for by flare-outs, campaigns that never got off the grounds even after eating quite a lot of time in some cases. I will dig into the flare-outs and what went wrong in another post, but first - the great victories, the glorious camp… Categories: gehenna

lessons learned

menagerie world

planescape

Scaledlands

Sholtipec

worldbuilding by Xaosseed,

DREAMING DRAGONSLAYER — Open Strategy Games – Guiding Principles Chris McDowall has talked about matrix games, making his own space-y version. I’ve talked about them and made my own based on a novel series I enjoyed when I was even younger. Chris and I talked about dubbing them “open strategy games” to avoid confusion about that 1999 movie and explaining what a matrix actually … Continue reading Open Strategy Games – Guiding Principles → Categories: Uncategorized

advice

design

free kriegsspiel revolution

open strategy games by dreamingdragonslayer,

Archon's Court — Orbiters Local 519 (GLOG Hack) Edit 8/3/21: Updated to Version 1.1, fixing errors, expanding the Pipe Contents table, retuning Supplies, and adding guidelines for computers. Added a link to Owlbears & Chickenhawks' OL519 content. Links to supplemental content will continue to be added, but not recorded in edit logs. ¶ In this post about a derelict-crawling GLOG I said "This is just classes, and it probably won't go further than that". Well, it turns out I'm a liar. ¶ Orbiters Local 519 is a GLOG hack using those classes, built fo… Categories: GLOG

Orbiters Local 519

Sci-Fi by Luther Gutekunst,

Dead Tree, No Shelter — One Page Dungeon Contest: Kill Several Demons Download Here! ¶ On Friday, I was catching up on my D&D blog feed and I saw a post about this year's one page dungeon contest. I thought to myself, "Awesome! I've been meaning to enter but I always forget and miss the window, I wonder when submissions are due..." ¶ Turns out it was Saturday. To make a long story short, Saturday morning, I set myself the goal of making a One Page Dungeon in one day, from idea to finished PDF. ¶ Needless to say, I don't think I'm a real contender for the contest but I h… Categories: Dungeon

maps

Thurstle Island by Deadtreenoshelter,

The Retired Adventurer — 30 years I picked up my first roleplaying game book in 1991, when I was eight years old. It was Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Other Strangeness, which as an eight year-old, I thought was some sort of complicated Ninja Turtle comic / choose your own adventure (CYOA) novel crossover. My family was on what I think was March break in South Carolina, and I convinced my father to buy it for me (the main indulgence my parents gave me as a child was books). I was very surprised, upon reading it in detail, tha… by John B,

Dead Tree, No Shelter — Bocage Crawl Maybe this isn't anything, but I had the idea that the mixed terrain of woods and small fields of a bocage landscape could make for a fun and picturesque landscape-crawl. ¶ According to Wikipedia: ¶ In English, bocage refers to a terrain of mixed woodland and pasture, with fields and winding country lanes sunken between narrow low ridges and banks surmounted by tall thick hedgerows that break the wind but also limit visibility. ¶ This differentiated topography is more interesting, both tactically and … by Deadtreenoshelter,

Weird & Wonderful Worlds — MRD Campaign Play Report Summaries (12-16) Play Reports are never popular posts but I'm going to keep trying. In session 15 in particular I think we had a really cool encounter, the kind of thing that could make for a good module. Each collection of PRs I've put together in a post has had at least one really cool encounter so I'm pretty happy about that. I also think the preceding sessions get into the kind of social intrigue and domain play that I really enjoy. ¶ In 15 and 16 below I include the GM notes for two scenarios that I was reall… Categories: maximum recursion depth

Module

play report

statblocks by maxcan7,

Hack & Slash — On the Ecology of Elementals "The earth itself stood against us. Fire walked. What can we do against such enormity?" -Cadrene Sergeant Allanso Illon, shortly before his execution. ¶ Nomenclature: Elementals, Mephits, Primordials, Weirds, Furies, atronaches, Daedra, Genie, Reactionals, Eternals ¶ Description: Raw motive elemental energy ¶ Things that are known: ¶ They are made entirely of their elemental material ¶ Except when they are not ¶ When summoned they may turn on their creators ¶ They are immune to their own element and resistant… Categories: Ecology by -C,

Darkworm Colt — Vak from the Northern Water Tribe Clever Waterbender in his 20s. Grew up in the capital of the Northern Water Tribe, Yu Dao. Fighting Style: lots of icicles, ice balls and hail. Wanted because he stole a large amount of money from someone. Carries a staff. Wears a huge ring. In his backpack: a boardgame. Special Technique: Huge Wave – penetrates … Continue reading Vak from the Northern Water Tribe → Categories: Uncategorized

avatar

fkr

free kriegsspiel

free kriegsspiel revolution by Norbert G. Matausch,

The Lizard Man Diaries — Chorospyrog: Player Character Generator, NPCs and Events I shall be running a two week long open table FKR games based in Chorospyrog, The City of Crystal Worm Towers (Original post here: https://lizardmandiaries.blogspot.com/2021/08/on-misty-mud-plain-of-fosmuck-often.html). ¶ If you are interested in playing, join the discord! (Link should be on the side of the page some where). ¶ Player Character Generator: ¶ Players are either a local citizen of Chorospyrog or an outsider. Roll on the appropriate generator below to get your character. Either you can fil… Categories: Campaign Settings

Classes

FKR by Michael Raston,

6d6 RPG — The Phoenix and the Fen As the party is having breakfast in The Lyrical Goat, Finn Lenthien comes into the main hall, they and their wheelchair are battered and bloody. Finn’s nose, ribs and left arm are broken and the wheelchair’s axel is barely holding ¶ The post The Phoenix and the Fen appeared first on 6d6 RPG. Categories: RPG Adventure Ideas

RPG Character Ideas

Adventure

Bog

Fen

Highwaymage

Pyrenest

Water Elemental by jfoster,

tenfootpole.org — The Bats of Saint Abbans By Richard Marpole MonkeyBlood Design S&W Levels 1-3 The once-respected Abbey-Cathedral of Saint Abbans has stood at the top of Wellholy Hill for centuries. Revenue is scarce and the abbey is falling into disrepair. To make matters worse, church bats … Continue reading → Categories: Dungeons & Dragons Adventure Review

Reviews by Bryce Lynch,

Alex Schroeder: RPG — Videoconferencing OK, the pandemic has been ongoing for a while, now. Many of us moved their gaming online. What remains, after more than a year? And what about privacy? ¶ In one of my gaming groups we had been using Skype for a while. It seemed that audio quality was lacking after a while so we moved to Zoom. I didn’t like that, but another group I was in also moved to Zoom. And we still use it. ¶ In another two gaming groups we are using Jitsi. At least two Internet service providers I know run instances. ¶ Cyon ¶ Init… Categories: RPG

Privacy by Alex,

Paper Elemental — Gretchpost 2021 This is my GLOG hack. It's called GLOLG: Gretchlings steaLing yOur LeGs ¶ Here's the pdf download. Here's the character sheet. ¶ Thanks for reading, and I'm sorry. Categories: creatures

cults

GLOG

GLOGhack

GLOLG

gretchlings

unbridled power by Betty Bacontime,